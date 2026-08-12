Dhurandhar Actor Rakesh Bedi Demands 'Attempt To Murder' Charges Against Those Adulterating Food, Drinks & Alcohol For Financial Gain—Video |

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has raised his voice against the adulteration of food, beverages and alcohol.

The actor has called for a stringent punishment for those who put consumers' lives at risk for financial gain.

In a video shared on his social media, Bedi spoke about the alleged adulteration of consumable products and questioned the lack of stern consequences for those responsible.

He argued that people who deliberately adulterate food and drinks should face charges as serious as attempted murder, stressing that such practices can have consequences for several unsuspecting consumers.

Bedi said that people involved in adulterating eatables, food, drinks and alcohol should be charged with “attempt to murder.” He further argued that those who compromise the quality of products merely to make a few extra bucks are effectively putting the lives of many people at risk.

Talking about Rakesh Bedi, the actor has been of lately seen expressing his views over a lot many societal and important matters firmly through videos on his social media account.

Talking about his career, the actor recently reinvented his career with his character portrayal as Shakeel in the blockbuster hit Dhurandhar.

He has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades and has been a part of movies like Chashme Buddoor, Mera Damaad, Coolie No. 1, Gadar 2 and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

On television, he went on to become a household name with shows including Shrimaan Shrimati, Yes Boss, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)