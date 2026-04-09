Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Due To IPL 2026? Here's What We Know

The much-awaited OTT release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, may take longer than expected. While the blockbuster sequel was initially expected to arrive on streaming platforms by mid-May 2026, recent reports suggest that the digital premiere could be delayed.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar franchise has emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes in recent years. Together, the two films have reportedly earned over Rs 2600 crore worldwide. The sequel, which hit theatres on March 19, has performed even better than the first installment and continues to draw audiences to cinemas.

With the film still enjoying a strong theatrical run, fans have been eagerly waiting to know when it will become available for streaming.

The first film from the franchise is currently streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, where it also set several streaming records following its theatrical success. For the sequel, the digital streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar.

Typically, Hindi films premiere on OTT platforms around eight weeks after their theatrical release. Based on this timeline, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was expected to arrive online around mid-May. However, trade reports now suggest that the streaming release may be pushed further.

Reportedly, the film is likely to begin streaming either in the last week of May or the first week of June 2026. A source told Filmibeat, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated to premiere on JioHotstar after the culmination of IPL 2026. The film will be released online for streaming in the last week of May or first week of June 2026, which depends on the programming schedule of JioHotstar."

One of the key reasons behind the delay is reportedly the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season. The popular cricket tournament began on March 28 and is scheduled to conclude on May 31. Since the league attracts massive viewership across the country, releasing the film during the tournament could affect its streaming performance.

The sequel continues the story of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari, exploring his rise in the Karachi underworld. The film also traces his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing how the young man eventually becomes a covert operative working for the Indian intelligence service.