Dhurandhar 2: 'De De Bhai Jaan', People Of Lyari Demand ₹500 Crore From Aditya Dhar - Watch Video

People Of Lyari Demand Money From Dhurandhar 2 Makers | X

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge in just nine days has collected Rs. 715 crore at the box office in India, and the film's worldwide gross collection is Rs. 1,128.99 crore. If you have watched the Dhurandhar franchise, you would know that the film is set in Pakistan's Lyari town, and now, a few videos have gone viral on social media, in which we can see that the people of Lyari are demanding money from the makers of Dhurandhar 2.

In one of the videos, while talking to a journalist, a man says, "Agar 1000 crore mil rahe hai toh 500 Lyari walon ko de aur 500 crore khud rakhe. Aadhi kamayi dede toh yeh road bane." Another man says, "India waale de toh kuch bane. Hum log bahot demand kar rahe hai magar mil raha nahi hai kuch. Lyari ki aahwaam ko kuch mil jaaye toh bahot khushi hogi." He further gives message to Dhar and says, "De de bhaijaan." Watch the videos below...

"Aditya Dhar ji, attention please..." 🤣🤣



Dhurandhar 2 has earned over ₹1000 crore

so far. Now, people of LYARI are demanding a 50% share for their development. 🤣



Pakistan govt is not developing Lyari despite getting billions in loans from US and IMF. pic.twitter.com/gVaHP3R39W — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 27, 2026

Aditya Dhar ji, demand has increased. 🤣



Now, people in Lyari are demanding 70–80% share of the profits from Dhurandhar 2.



Pakistan really never miss a chance to demand money on any occasion. Please help them. https://t.co/QaBmx0TF5I pic.twitter.com/LnKnKTTdVI — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 28, 2026

Netizens React To Video Of Lyari People

Netizens have hilarious reacted to the video of Lyari people. A netizen tweeted, "It’s look Lyari people wants development from Aditya. Let’s make a deal take more content make Dhurandhar 3 and take over lyari…!!! Even lyari people will agree with this (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Copyright strike bhejni chahiye lyari walon ko (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "@AdityaDharFilms they have a valid point… please send them their shares, although fictional story but it’s their story…. (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Dhurandhar franchise revolves around an Indian spy who goes to Pakistan and starts staying in Lyari. He later joins a gang and enters the politics of the country, and that's how he comes to know about the neighbouring country's evil plans against India.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Dhurandhar 2 will cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office in India.