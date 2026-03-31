Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Records Lowest Collection In India With ₹25.30 Crore After Strong Run

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 12 | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) has been smashing box-office records since its March 19 release, much like its first part did in December 2025. The film crossed the Rs 1,000 crore gross mark in India within just 11 days, becoming one of the fastest to achieve the milestone. While its run had remained steady and strong, the film witnessed a major drop in collections on its second Monday.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned just Rs 25.30 crore on Day 12 in India from 17,614 shows with an occupancy of 23.5%, marking its lowest single-day collection so far. The film witnessed a sharp 62.85% drop compared to Day 11, when it had earned Rs 68.10 crore at the Indian box office.

Despite the dip, Dhurandhar 2's total India gross collections stand at Rs 1,042.23 crore, while its total India net collections have reached Rs 872.17 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 8.00 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 350 crore and pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,392.23 crore.

In other languages, the film has earned Rs 0.20 crore in Kannada, Rs 0.10 crore in Malayalam, Rs 0.35 crore in Tamil, and Rs 1.15 crore in Telugu.

This takes the film’s global earnings to a solid Rs 1,392 crore gross. The film now ranks behind only Dangal (Rs 2,070 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788 crore), and Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,724 crore) in terms of worldwide collections, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time

Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu, and Manav Gohil, among others.