'Ecosystem Can Be Vicious As It's Seductive': Vivek Agnihotri Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 Days After Liking Dhruv Rathee's 'Propaganda' Claim

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri praised Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released on March 19. While many in the audience have lauded the film, a section of viewers has also criticised it, alleging that it serves as propaganda. Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who had earlier slammed Dhurandhar (2025) as propaganda, recently shared a new video reiterating that Dhurandhar 2 is an even bigger example of the same.

Vivek Agnihotri Likes Dhruv Rathee's Video Calling Dhurandhar 2 Propaganda

Following this, social media users claimed that Vivek had allegedly liked the controversial video. A screenshot purportedly showing the same has since gone viral online. Days after allegedly liking Dhruv's video, Agnihotri went on to praise the sequel.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vivek Agnihotri Praises Dhurandhar 2

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Vivek wrote, "I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar. Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I’d rather call you."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vivek Agnihotri's Advice For Aditya Dhar

He also shared a piece of advice for Aditya, writing, "Just an unsolicited word from experience: You are sharp, and you know your path. Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive."