 'Ecosystem Can Be Vicious As It's Seductive': Vivek Agnihotri Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 Days After Liking Dhruv Rathee's 'Propaganda' Claim
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Ecosystem Can Be Vicious As It's Seductive': Vivek Agnihotri Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 Days After Liking Dhruv Rathee's 'Propaganda' Claim

'Ecosystem Can Be Vicious As It's Seductive': Vivek Agnihotri Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 Days After Liking Dhruv Rathee's 'Propaganda' Claim

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri praised Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar days after he was seen allegedly liking YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's video calling the film propaganda. On Monday, however, Vivek lauded the movie and offered advice to director Aditya Dhar, warning him about the industry's dynamics, saying, "Stay mindful of the ecosystem; it can be as vicious as seductive."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri praised Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released on March 19. While many in the audience have lauded the film, a section of viewers has also criticised it, alleging that it serves as propaganda. Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who had earlier slammed Dhurandhar (2025) as propaganda, recently shared a new video reiterating that Dhurandhar 2 is an even bigger example of the same.

Vivek Agnihotri Likes Dhruv Rathee's Video Calling Dhurandhar 2 Propaganda

Following this, social media users claimed that Vivek had allegedly liked the controversial video. A screenshot purportedly showing the same has since gone viral online. Days after allegedly liking Dhruv's video, Agnihotri went on to praise the sequel.

Check it out:

Vivek Agnihotri Praises Dhurandhar 2

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Vivek wrote, "I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar. Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I’d rather call you."

Vivek Agnihotri's Advice For Aditya Dhar

He also shared a piece of advice for Aditya, writing, "Just an unsolicited word from experience: You are sharp, and you know your path. Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive."

Follow us on