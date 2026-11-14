Dhindora 2 Trailer X Review: 'Load Of Crap,' 'Bhuvan Bam Used To Be Funny'; Netizens Express Disappointment, Call It 'Cringe'

Dhindora 2 Trailer Trolled For 'Cringe' And 'Outdated' Humour | YouTube

YouTuber-actor Bhuvan Bam is back with the second season of Dhindora, taking viewers once again into the much-loved BB Ki Vines universe. He is joined by familiar characters such as Babloo Ji, Janki, Sameer and Bancho, all portrayed by Bhuvan himself. The new season also introduces an important addition to the family, with Sanjeeda Sheikh stepping in as Kavita Mami, Titu Mama's wife.

Dhindora 2 Trailer Trolled For 'Cringe' And 'Outdated' Humour

The 2-minute-and-51-second trailer offers a glimpse of Titu Mama's return, with trouble seemingly following him once again. However, soon after the trailer was unveiled, several netizens expressed disappointment, criticising the humour and calling the latest offering cringe.

Check out Dhindora season 2 trailer:

Netizens React

Reacting to the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, "Fir wahi cringe 2016 wala humour. Bro it's 2026." Another commented, "What a load of crap you've made of this."

A third user expressed disappointment over the comedy, writing, "Bro, what era are you living in? People have grown up, and the new kids don’t know you … I can’t even laugh."

Another netizen took a dig at Bhuvan's humour, saying, "Really trying to give us 2017 YouTube Humour in 2026. You need to grow up BB."

Some viewers, however, expressed excitement about the new season and shared their nostalgic connection with the BB Ki Vines universe. One user wrote, "Not going to lie but I'm going to watch it BB Ki Vines is like nostalgia for me... my good old chill days."

Meanwhile, another viewer simply stated, "It isn’t funny anymore," while one more called it "What a ghatiya trailer."

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Dhindora Season 2 is set to premiere on November 20 on Netflix.