'Dhikkaar Hai': Ramayana Fame Sunil Lahri Calls Hindus 'Selfish' As BJP Loses In Ayodhya In Lok Sabha Elections

Veteran actor Sunil Lahri, known for essaying the role of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's iconic show, Ramayana, expressed his disappointment publically after BJP lost Faizabad seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Faizabad constituency consists of Ayodhya, where the historic Ram temple was inaugurated in January this year.

Lahiri took to his Instagram handle to share a series of posts in which he called Hindus 'selfish' for not voting for BJP, who worked towards building the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also mentioned that the people of Ayodhya are known for backstabbing the ones who look after them as they had done the same with Goddess Sita too.

"Hum yeh bhool gaye yeh vahi Ayodhya vaasi hai jinhone vanvaas se aane ke baad Sita mata par bhi sandeh kiya tha... Hindu vo kaum hai jo ishwar prakat ho jaaye to unhein bhi thukra de! Swaarthi (We had forgotten these are the same Ayodhya residents who had doubted Goddess Sita when she had returned from exile... Hindus will even reject God if He presents Himself in front of them! Selfish)," he wrote.

He went on to say that history is proof how the residents of Ayodhya have always betrayed their true king. "Dhikkaar hai! (Shame on you!)," he wrote.

Not just that but Lahri also shared Savarkar's famous quote, "I am not afraid of Muslims, I am not afraid of Britishers, I am afraid of Hindus against Hinduism."

The final results of Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced on June 4, and while the BJP won with 240 seats, its loss in Faizabad (Ayodhya) came as a big blow for the saffron party. The opposition INDIA bloc gave a tough fight to the ruling party as it won 230 seats.