Dharmendra Feels His Family 'Never Got Their Due' in Bollywood: 'Don't Need Them To Acknowledge Us'

Dharmendra is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. The Karan Johar directorial has been a huge hit at the box office, but despite it, Dharmendra recently stated that he and his family have not been given enough 'due' by the industry.

Talking to Times Now, Dharmendra said that his family is not into marketing themselves, as they believe that their work should speak for itself. "Sunny (Deol) is in two of the biggest blockbusters of all times. You will never hear him talking about his achievements. My younger son, Bobby (Deol), is also doing well for himself. But my family has never been given our due. We don't mind."

The actor said that the love of their fans is enough to keep them going, and they don't need the industry to acknowledge them. He also mentioned he did not receive any awards for his 1969 film Satyakam, which starred Sharmila Tagore, Sanjeev Kumar, and Ashok Kumar.

Further talking about the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the Yamla Pagla Deewana said that he is happy to be a part of a film where everyone is being praised. He praised Karan Johar and called him a 'wonderful filmmaker—kind, generous, and patient.' The actor said that he would love to work with him again. He also lauded Ranveer and Alia: "Bohot pyare bachche hain, and so talented!" concluded Dharmendra.

