Dharamji’s first family has never felt my intrusion in their lives: Hema Malini

The eternally beautiful actress-parliamentarian Hema Malini turned a year older on October 17 without fanfare. “What is there to make a fuss about? I am getting older, not younger with every birthday. The older you get the quieter you want the celebrations to be,” says Hemaji who is now serving a second term as MP for the Mathura constituency.

“I just had my family with me. My two daughter, my sons-in-law, my grandchildren, and Dharamji….that’s all I need, that’s all I want,” says Hema as she boards a flight to Delhi from where she will proceed to Mathura.

For 40 years Hema Malini and Dharmendra have remained Man and Wife. Says the beautiful eternal Dream Girl, “The minute I saw Dharamji I knew he was the man for me. I wanted to spend my life with him. I also wanted to make sure that nobody got hurt by the marriage. Dharamji’s first wife and his children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him. But I never took him away from his first family.”

When I ask her Hemaji to share some beauty secrets with her fans she chuckles, “What beauty? What secrets? I’ve never thought of myself as beautiful. It’s people like you who keep reminding me that I am beautiful. Then I think about it. Am I really beautiful? I think the secret of staying beautiful is to not think about it.”

Her significant other Dharmendra went through a frightening health condition recently. Says Hema, “Yes, Dharamji had an attack of dengue fever. He has recovered now. He is very weak, though. He says there is a lot of pain in his legs. I guess we’re both getting older. But our mutual trust and faith in each other remains unwavering.”

Hemaji says her second term as an MP is her last. “I want to fulfil all the promises that I made to my constituency. That’s why I needed one more term. Thereafter I am finished with politics. I need time for my family and for my dancing.”

She is glad to see so many films being shot in Mathura. “Recently there was Lukka Chuppi. I believe there’s another new film also (P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar) that is shot in Mathura.”