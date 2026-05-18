'Dhanush In The Stands': Actor Cheers For CSK With Sons Amid MS Dhoni Retirement Buzz At Chepauk- Watch VIDEO

'Dhanush In The Stands': Actor Cheers For CSK With Sons Amid MS Dhoni Retirement |

Today’s Chennai Super Kings match against Sunrisers Hyderabad turned even more special as fans kept their fingers crossed, hoping to witness MS Dhoni play one last memorable match before his retirement. Adding to the excitement at the stadium, actor Dhanush was spotted enjoying the game along with his sons, Yatra and Linga Raja. The actor was particularly seen cheering during Dewald Brevis’ explosive batting performance. He was seen smiling and cheering for the team during the match.

Fans soon began sharing pictures and videos of Dhanush from the stands across social media. One user shared a photo and wrote, "Dhanush in the stands." Another fan highlighted his excitement during CSK’s innings and wrote, "Dhanush enjoying the batting of Dewald Brevis."

Dhanush enjoying the batting of Dewald Brevis 😍💛 pic.twitter.com/2jZlNbmAzV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 18, 2026

Dhanush in the stands. pic.twitter.com/fj3OsKFfou — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2026

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Dhanush has often shown his strong support for Chennai Super Kings over the years and is known to be a loyal fan of the franchise. The actor has been spotted attending several CSK matches at the Chepauk Stadium, especially during crucial games and MS Dhoni-led seasons. Whether cheering from the stands or reacting enthusiastically to big moments during the match, Dhanush’s love for the team has frequently grabbed fans’ attention online. His appearances at CSK games, often alongside his sons, have now become a regular highlight for cricket and cinema fans alike.

Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Today

The much-awaited IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is taking place today at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk, in Chennai. The high-stakes Match 63 is crucial for both teams’ playoff hopes, with CSK facing a virtual must-win situation while SRH aims to strengthen its position in the points table. The match has also generated massive buzz around whether MS Dhoni could feature in CSK’s final home game of the season, making the atmosphere at Chepauk even more emotional and electric for fans.