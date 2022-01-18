e-Paper Get App

Entertainment

Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

Dhanush announces separation from wife Aishwaryaa after 18 years of togetherness, says 'give us privacy to deal with this'

FPJ Web Desk
Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa on Monday, January 17, announced split after 18 years of marriage. The duo made the official announcement on their respective social media platforms.

They shared, “Today we stand at a place where our paths separate…please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

In a long note, Dhanush penned "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other…The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

Daughter of south superstar Rajinikanth and also a director-singer by profession, Aishwaryaa also shared the same post on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!"

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony on November 18, 2004 and are parents of two sons.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
