 Devkhel OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch Prajakta Mali & Ankush Chaudhry's Crime-Thriller Web Series Online?
Devkhel OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch Prajakta Mali & Ankush Chaudhry's Crime-Thriller Web Series Online?

Devkhel OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch Prajakta Mali & Ankush Chaudhry's Crime-Thriller Web Series Online?

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Devkhel |

Devkhel is a crime thriller series directed by Chandrakant Lata Gaikwad and written by Nikhil Palande and Gaurav Relekar. Inspired by the little-known folk tales of Konkan, Devkhel is a deep psychological thriller that blends tradition, superstition, and crime against the eerie backdrop of the Shimga (Holi) festival. Keep on reading to know more about this upcoming suspense thriller series, plot, and more.

Devkhel: OTT streaming details

Devkhel is a Marathi language series which is set to be released on ZEE5 Marathi, starting from January 30, 2026. The streaming platform shared the intriguing trailer of the series on X and captioned, "Hitlister who commits sins... Police's or Shankasur's? #Devkhel's trailer is here to meet you. Watch the grand divine Marathi web series starting from 30th January only on your Marathi ZEE5!" Prajakta Mali and Ankush Chaudhry play the lead roles in the series.

What is Devkhel all about?

The series is set in the backdrop of Devtali village in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and narrates the story of the small village where a strange and mysterious event takes place every year's Shimga festival, where a person mysteriously dies or commits suicide. Things take a dramatic turn when a police officer comes to the village and tries to find out the reason behind the strange deaths around the village. However, he finds it surprising when he gets to know that villagers hide the truth and believe that these deaths are acts of divine punishment inflicted by the mythical folk character Shankasura. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast and characters: Devkhel

The series features Ankush Chaudhary as Inspector Vishwas Saranjame and stars Prajakta Mali, Yatin Karyekar, Arun Nalawade, Veena Jamkar, and Mangesh Desai in pivotal roles. It is written by Chandrakant Lata Gaikwad, Nikhil Ashok Palande, and Gaurav Relekar.

