Devdas Actor Tikku Talsania Opens Up On His 'Slightly Jobless' Remark: 'I Am Not Getting Good Work'

Tikku Talsania | Instagram

Tikku Talsania is a well-acclaimed actor known for his roles in comedy films. He changed his persona in 1993 by taking on a serious role in Waqt Hamara Hai, and later appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. Recently, he opened up about a remark he made in 2023, stating that he was ‘slightly jobless.’

During an interview, he was questioned about this jobless remark, and he clarified what he actually meant by the statement. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Tikku said, "By jobless, I meant that I'm not getting good work."

He further shed light on the kinds of roles he wants to pursue, stating, "I'm looking for something interesting, something new, and something that I have never done before, like a villain character."

He was further asked why is that he is not getting the kind of work he wants to do. To which he said, "I don't know, people are not casting me that way. Probably they think I'm a very innocent child-like guy. Happy to lucky man toh yaar iske villan bana ke kya karenge aaisa bhi ho saktha hai.

However, he also expressed his thoughts about actors getting stereotyped for certain kinds of roles. According to him things have changed and nothing as such exists since he has portrayed different characters and his work in Devdas is something he would like to do. "So I want Sanjay Leela Bhansali to come and tell me to take this role. Or I want someone to come and tell me to lose 20-30 kilos and I will give you this role. So that's something I wish."

Tikku is known for his best roles for his comic roles in films like Pyaar Ke Do Pal, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Bol Radha Bol, Andaz Apna Apna and Mr. Bechara, and more.