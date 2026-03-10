'Delhi Police, Arrest Ajaz Khan': Netizens Demand Action Against Bigg Boss Fame For Dangerous Bike Stunts In Delhi- Watch VIDEO

Netizens Demand Action Against Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan For Dangerous Bike Stunts In Delhi |

A video of Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan is making the rounds on the internet. In the clip, Ajaz is seen riding his Royal Enfield on the roads of Delhi. However, it is not a usual video of someone riding a bike while another person records it. Instead, the clip shows Ajaz performing dangerous stunts on the streets.

In the video, Ajaz is seen smoking while riding the bike and performing risky acts such as holding the handle with his legs. At one point, he is also seen getting off the seat on the moving bike. The video clearly shows the bike's number plate as well. And, the cherry on the top is that Ajaz is not wearing the helmet. The clip has raised safety concerns among viewers, with many urging Delhi Police to take action against Ajaz for performing such risky stunts on public roads.

Hello @DelhiPolice

Bollywood chapri Ajaz Khan is doing dangerous stunts on the roads of Delhi



Vehicle's number is clearly visible,

Why you are not arresting or issuing challan to this chapri who is doing stunts without a helmet? pic.twitter.com/CE1qhnHXqZ — Voice of Hindus (@Voiceofhindus) March 10, 2026

The video currently circulating widely on the internet is actually six days old. It was first shared by Mumbai TV. After the clip recently went viral online, a user tweeted, "@dtptraffic @DelhiPolice Please take action." Another called out Ajaz, saying, "Putting life of others at risk, peak narcissism, should be locked up." Others continued to call Ajaz's stunt "dangerous."

@dtptraffic @DelhiPolice @CMODelhi ARREST THIS TERRORIST AND PUT HIM BEHIND THE BARS AND ACT SWIFTLY — Jay (@Trekking_trio) March 10, 2026

Putting life of others at risk, peak narcissism, should be locked up — sh twts (@only_nerds) March 10, 2026

Pricks like these should be locked up and the keys thrown away — jitendra vashani (@jeet36) March 10, 2026

@dtptraffic any action till now? — Shyam Patel (@NVsampatel) March 10, 2026

Ajaz is an Indian actor, reality TV personality, and social media figure known for his appearances in television shows, films, and controversies. He gained nationwide recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 7. In 2021, Ajaz was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case and spent over two years in jail before being granted bail in 2023. He has also been booked by police in the past over allegedly objectionable social media posts and for promoting enmity between communities. In 2025, a woman also filed a rape case against him, accusing him of making false promises of marriage