Delhi HC Issues Notice On Salman Khan's Plea Against Kala Hiran As Trailer Drops; Next Hearing On June 19

Delhi HC Issues Notice On Salman Khan's Plea Against Kala Hiran As Trailer Drops |

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Justice has landed in controversy after Bollywood actor Salman Khan sought a stay on the film's release. The actor approached the Delhi High Court, citing concerns over the alleged violation of his personality and publicity rights. The dispute arose following the release of the film's first-look poster. On Friday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice on Salman's plea against the makers of the film.

Salman has alleged a "violation of his personality rights", claiming that a character featured in the poster bears a resemblance to him. According to the plea, the individual in the poster is seen wearing a bracelet similar to the actor's iconic turquoise bracelet, which has long been associated with his public image. The matter is scheduled to be heard next week.

Delhi High Court issues notice on Salman Khan’s plea against film 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy'.



Khan alleges violation of his personality rights, citing posters showing a character resembling him and wearing his signature bracelet. Court also took note of submissions that… — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

The controversy reportedly stems from the film's promotional material, which Salman Khan's legal team believes bears references to the actor's public persona. According to reports, the team has objected to the alleged resemblance between a character featured in the film and Khan, maintaining that such associations cannot be made without his approval. The actor has therefore approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights.

Reports also suggest that the plea touches upon the blackbuck poaching case that has long been linked to Khan. His legal representatives have reportedly argued that any storyline or character perceived to draw from the case could create a misleading impression and adversely impact his reputation.

Read Also Makers Of Kala Hiran Release First Look Teaser Amid Legal Tussle With Salman Khan

Responding to the controversy, producer Amit Jani denied that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is based on Salman Khan or intended to depict his life. Speaking to the media after receiving the legal notice, Jani maintained that the film explores the Bishnoi community's relationship with wildlife and is not a biographical account of the actor. "This is not a Salman Khan biopic," the producer said, while also alleging that the legal notice was being used to pressure the makers into shelving the project. The filmmakers have continued to defend the film's premise amid the ongoing legal dispute.