Delhi Shocker: Salman Khan's Yuvvraaj Assistant Director Beaten Up By Group Of Men in Laxmi Nagar, Suffers Serious Injuries; Picture Surfaces

Delhi Crime: Salman Khan's Yuvvraaj Assistant Director Beaten Up By Group Of Men in Laxmi Nagar, Suffers Serious Injuries; Picture Surfaces

Casting director and acting coach Mayank Dixit suffered serious injuries on his neck and head after he was beaten up by a group of men on Sunday night in the Laxmi Nagar area following his argument with them over reversing a car. As per reports, the accused are yet to be identified, and a search for them is underway. CCTVs in the area are being examined. An FIR has also been registered with the Delhi Police.

As per Mayank’s Instagram account, he has worked as a casting director for Sanjay Dutt’s 2020 film Torbaaz. Set in Afghanistan, it is a story about child suicide bombers. Dutt plays the role of an army officer, who wants to give the 'children of war' a ray of hope.

In his post for the film, Mayank had written on Instagram, “I had an amazing time training these wonderful children, who have done a fantastic job! They were truly gems...all of them were unique and one of a kind!”

Besides that, Mayank also worked as an assistant director for Salman Khan’s 2008 film Yuvvraaj which also featured Zayed Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif.

Mayank has also been credited as the casting director for Poorna: Courage Has No Limit (2017) with Rahul Bose and Kartik Aaryan’s Kaanchi (2014).