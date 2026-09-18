Deepika Singh Defends Her Viral Ganpati Visarjan Dance Amid Trolling: 'It's Okay, Not Everyone Will Understand Art'

Deepika Singh Reacts To Trolls Over Ganpati Dance |

Actress Deepika Singh responded to the trolling surrounding her viral Ganpati Visarjan dance video, saying the performance was an attempt to experiment with rhythm and not a conventional dance routine. The actress also questioned media platforms for joining the criticism after the video circulated widely on social media.

Sharing her response on Instagram, Deepika wrote, "Wow... ab trollers ke saath media channels bhi?"

Explaining the idea behind her performance, she said, "This is called experimenting with Taal. But yes, for that you need to be educated about art and dance. You need to be open, not rigid."

A video from Deepika’s Ganpati Visarjan celebrations recently went viral, with several social media users criticising her dance movements. The clip was also shared by various media pages, prompting the actress to address the reactions and explain what she was attempting through the performance.

Deepika went on to point out that audiences can sometimes find unfamiliar forms of artistic expression difficult to accept. She maintained that the movements were intentional and part of her artistic approach.

She wrote, "You are only accepting what you have seen till now. Because it's new and different, it's irritating you. I understand."

Deepika concluded her response by acknowledging that not everyone may appreciate an unconventional form of expression. She wrote, "It's okay. Not everyone will understand art."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in the TV show Mangal Lakshmi. After entertaining fans for 2.5 years, the television show came to an end in June 2026.

Deepika penned an emotional note as she bid adieu to fans. She shared a note filled with gratitude as she wrapped up her journey on the show completing a 2.5-year run and 770 episodes. Deepika called herself fortunate to have the opportunity to portray the iconic character of Mangal.

Mangal Lakshmi revolved around the lives of two devoted sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi, who navigate difficult marriages, stand up against toxic relationships, and support one another. Deepika played the role of a self-sacrificing homemaker Mangal, who constantly puts her family first.