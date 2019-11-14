Deepika, Ranveer, Alia and Vijay Deverakonda in one frame; we're blinded by this star-studded pic

Well, want to know where Deepika rocked this look?

Deepika Padukone was decked up for the annual round-table interview. Pictures from the Film Companion Round-table are doing rounds on the internet and we’re all excited to see what this year’s interaction brings.

In the pictures, Deepika is seen along with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Manoj Bajpai.

This blend of the best South and Bollywood actors is making us even more excited for this years session. It will be refreshing to see these actors talk about their experiences.

Check out the pictures that are going viral on social media: