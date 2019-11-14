Deepika, Ranveer, Alia and Vijay Deverakonda in one frame; we're blinded by this star-studded pic

On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone had shared pictures of herself looking gorgeous in a red dress on Instagram.
She looked red hot in the series of pictures and she captioned the picture, “RED- is the color that makes people hungry. Red also instantly attracts attention,makes people excited,energetic and increases heart rate! All of the things I’m going for today!❤️"
Well, want to know where Deepika rocked this look?
Deepika Padukone was decked up for the annual round-table interview. Pictures from the Film Companion Round-table are doing rounds on the internet and we’re all excited to see what this year’s interaction brings.
In the pictures, Deepika is seen along with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Manoj Bajpai.
This blend of the best South and Bollywood actors is making us even more excited for this years session. It will be refreshing to see these actors talk about their experiences.
Check out the pictures that are going viral on social media:
Last year, we saw a plethora of stars come to the table with their fellow superstars from Bollywood. However this amazing combination of South and Bollywood actors will be something new.
Be it Sye Raa, Arjun Reddy or Gully Boy, each of them have won the audience’s hearts. Seeing these two spectrum of Indian Cinema together will be a treat to watch.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh happily posed with their fans at the event.
The lovebirds will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Friday.
