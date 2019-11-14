Ranveer, Deepika twin in royal outfits during Tirumala temple visit on first wedding anniversary

A year ago, the power couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched in two stunning ceremonies on November 14 and November 15, 2018 after six years of courtship. While they got engaged a couple of years ago, they had kept their relationship a secret but everyone already was pretty much aware of it. The couple got married in Italy following both their family traditions – Sindhi and Konkani.

A year later, the couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Bollywood Hungama was first to inform that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be keeping their wedding anniversary private by celebrating with her their family. But, before that, he headed to Tirumala Temple to seek the blessings of the lord.