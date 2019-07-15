Deepika Padukone enjoys Wimbledon Finale with sister Anisha in London

July 14 was indeed a day to go down in history as England won the 2019 Cricket World Cup title beating New Zealand. But apart from that, Wimbledon player Novak Djokovic, marked his fifth win against Roger Federer. While the event was attended by many celebs across the globe, our very own Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was also present with her sister Anisha.
Deepika was spotted in a white power suit by Ralph Lauren, and was seated around Kendall Jenner, Brooklyn Beckham and Henry Goldin. The sister duo were seen engaged in the nail biting match.
She also shared the invite on her Instagram account.
On the work front, Deepika wrapped up shooting for director Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak, based on real life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 starring Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Kapil Dev. Padukone will be essaying the role of his wife Romi Dev.
For all the live updates, latest news, views on Cricket World Cup 2019, visit https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on World Cup 2019