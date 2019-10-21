Deepika is curious to know where Ranveer is going after seeing his recent post

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky styles and offbeat fashion. Ranveer can literally pull off anything with confidence and style. And again he's back with his new and surprising look.

Ranveer shared a picture of himself and his new flamboyant look attracted with some mixed reactions on photo-sharing app. Some of the netizens compared him with Joaquin Phoenix in Joker while the others called him Michael Jackson.

In a new series of pictures posted by Ranveer, he flaunted his mustaches while he wore a neon green trench coat with a dash of orange inside over a grey pinstriped suit and black and white shoes. The Gully Boy actor also put on a pair of orange shades. Ranveer is seen as the king of versatility and unconventional and his style and clothes prove the same. Ranveer's this style statement grabbed many eyes as the viewers flooded his comments section with mixed reactions.