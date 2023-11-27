Deepfake Video Alia Bhatt Doing Obscene Gestures Surfaces Online After Rashmika Mandanna's Morphed Clip Went Viral

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt seems to have become the latest victim of the deepfake menace. A morphed video of the actress has now surfaced online in which she can be seen making some obscene gestures. This comes days after several other actresses including Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif and Kajol fell prey to the technology's misuse.

In the video which is doing the rounds on the internet, a girl with her face swapped with that of Alia can be seen grooving to music and making obscene gestures on camera wearing a short floral dress. While the video is being circulated using the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' name, one can clearly make out that the clip has been mischievously edited.

Alia is yet to react on the fake video being attributed to her.

The video comes after several celebs expressed their concerns over the deepfake technology. It was first brought to light after a morphed video of Rashmika had gone viral and the actress had shared her disappointment over the same.

"Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused," Rashmika had tweeted, which had later resulted into the police registering a complaint in the matter.

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online.



Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

The cops had also nabbed a Bihar youth later, suspecting him to have made the video. However, he denied the charges and instead, said that he had only downloaded Rashmika's morphed video from social media.

A doctored photo of Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene from Tiger 3 was also posted online, and a deepfake video of Kajol changing outfits on camera had gone viral.

Not just celebs, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had expressed his concerns over the deepfake technology. He had recently claimed how false videos of him singing songs at a garba event had surfaced online, and had pressed on the need for strict action against such miscreants.