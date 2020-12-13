DC Comics says new Batman will be black

The new series will be penned by ‘12 Years a Slave’ screenwriter John Ridley, with art by Nick Derington and Laura Braga. The story will be set in future Gotham city, which is under the rule of the villainous Magistrate; Batman has been murdered and all masked vigilantes have been outlawed. Under rising suppression, Fox will emerge as the new saviour, reports The Guardian.

While no doubt this comes as a surprise, and an exciting move, Fox isn’t the only one to take over an iconic character. Another party to join would be Superman’s son, Jonathan Kent, while stepping in Wonder Woman’s suit would be Brazilian character Yara Flor, reports stuff.co.nz.