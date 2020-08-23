DC FanDome: Biggest announcements about 'The Batman', Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League', 'The Suicide Squad' and more

The first part of the DC FanDome, Hall of Heroes featured programming, panels and content reveals from characters such as Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman and more. The virtual convention was held on Saturday, August 22 and the second part will be on September 12. The epic line up included Matt Reeeves, Aisha Tyler, Idris Elba, Ezra Miller among others.

DC Comics and Warner Bros' first ever FanDome had some exciting new reveals, movie trailers and announcements. Here are some highlights from the show:

The Batman

Director of the Robert Pattinson starrer revealed an intriguing trailer of the film that also stars Zoe Kravitz. The ongoing coronavirus crisis has pushed back the release dates of many Warner Bros. films, including Matt Reeve's 'The Batman.' It was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on June 25, 2021, but will now see the light of the day on October 1, 2021.

Watch the teaser here: