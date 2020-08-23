DC FanDome: Biggest announcements about 'The Batman', Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League', 'The Suicide Squad' and more

The first part of the DC FanDome, Hall of Heroes featured programming, panels and content reveals from characters such as Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman and more. The virtual convention was held on Saturday, August 22 and the second part will be on September 12. The epic line up included Matt Reeeves, Aisha Tyler, Idris Elba, Ezra Miller among others.
DC Comics and Warner Bros' first ever FanDome had some exciting new reveals, movie trailers and announcements. Here are some highlights from the show:
The Batman
Director of the Robert Pattinson starrer revealed an intriguing trailer of the film that also stars Zoe Kravitz. The ongoing coronavirus crisis has pushed back the release dates of many Warner Bros. films, including Matt Reeve's 'The Batman.' It was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on June 25, 2021, but will now see the light of the day on October 1, 2021.
Watch the teaser here:
Gotham Knights
The developers of the of of Warner Bros. Games Montreal’s new open-world title, gave fans a four-minute cinematic trailer and introduced them to the game play characters, which includes Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl and Robin.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer
The mythical, unreleased version of the 2017 superhero movie 'Justice League' is getting a release on Warner Media's HBO Max in 2021. Director Zack Snyder ad completed the majority of work on the super-hero movie in 2016 but stepped away from post-production and editing in light of a family tragedy. The trailer of the much-anticipated movie has finally arrived!
The Suicide Squad first look and character reveals
Although the full trailer of James Gunn's 'The Suicide squad' wasn't shared, we got an exclusive sneak peak of the lineup of villains.
Wonder Woman 1984
The Gal Gadot starrer superhero flick, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on August 14, has been pushed to October 2. Director Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Chris Pine shared the trailer during a panel
