'Darlings' actor Vijay Varma to wrap up THESE projects by the end of 2021

Vijay Varma has had a busy year. The actor has been shooting non-stop since the beginning of the year and has a lot of big projects in his kitty. Earlier in the year he wrapped up Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s Darlings. He has since then been hopping from one city to another for his shoots and is currently stationed in a small town for a project.

A source close to the actor shares, “Vijay is currently shooting in a small town near Mumbai, called Jawhar. He is working on an untitled project by Viacom 18 and will wrap up the schedule by 18th and return to Mumbai. Post that he will resume with the Mumbai shoot schedule of the Sumit Saxena project, while juggling brand commitments.”

Before Jawhar, Vijay was stationed in Varanasi before taking a short break for Diwali to visit his family in Hyderabad. “The very next day, on November 5, he was in Jawhar for his shoot. With this speed, Vijay is expected to complete the shoot well in time and wrap up the project by November end,” the source adds.

Vijay’s lineup includes big-ticket projects like the series Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, and Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 07:00 AM IST