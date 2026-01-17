 Daldal OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Bhumi Pednekar's Promising Crime Thriller Web Series
Daldal, a psychological crime thriller starring Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, will premiere on January 30, 2026 on Amazon Prime Video. Adapted from Vish Dhamija’s novel, the series follows a cop tracking brutal murders that take her into Mumbai’s dark moral underbelly. The teaser’s intense visuals hint at a gripping, disturbing narrative ahead.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
The anticipation surrounding the upcoming dark thriller web series Daldal, featuring Bhumi Pednekar in a leading role, has been building steadily since its announcement. The series has caught the attention of audiences eager for gripping narratives and intense performance of Bhumi Pednekar. The series exploring themes of deception, moral dilemmas, and the complexities of human emotions is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video starting January 30, 2026.

Daldal: Teaser

The streaming platform shared the teaser of the anticipated web series on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned, "Suffocating. Unsettling. Captivating. Get ready to be pulled in. #DaldalOnPrime, New Series, January 30." Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta of Gullak fame, the teaser introduces Bhumi Pednekar, known for her versatile acting skills. In the teaser, she is seen in the role of an exhausted cop, looking suspicious, burdened by her own traumatic past as well.

Daldal: A gripping storyline

Daldal centers around Rita Ferreira, played by Bhumi Pednekar, a newly designated Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Mumbai. Tormented by remorse from her dark past, Rita embarks on a risky case pursuing a ruthless murderer. Will she be able to chase the murderer? What happens next is revealed in the series. The series is based on Vish Dhamija's novel Bhendi Bazaar.

Daldal FAQs:

When is Daldal going to be released?

The anticipated series is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from January 30.

What is Daldal based on?

Daldal is based on author Vish Dhamija's novel Bhendi Bazaar.

Who is the maker behind Daldal?

Amrit Raj Gupta, a maker behind the popular TV series Gullak, has directed Daldal.

