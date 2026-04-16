Dacoit Box Office Report Day 6: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Film Earns ₹43.89 Crore Worldwide Despite Midweek Dip

The box office journey of Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, slowed slightly during the midweek period but continues to show steady momentum overall. On its sixth day in theatres (April 15), the film recorded a modest collection while inching closer to the Rs 44 crore mark worldwide.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.55 crore net in India on Day 6 across 4,185 shows. The figure reflects a 48.3 per cent drop from Day 5, when the film had collected Rs 3 crore. Such a decline is largely in line with typical midweek trends, as theatre occupancy tends to dip after the initial weekend rush.

Despite the slowdown, the film’s overall worldwide collections have reached Rs 43.89 crore by the end of its sixth day. Data from Sacnilk indicates that the India net total stands at Rs 27.05 crore, while the domestic gross has touched Rs 31.49 crore. Overseas markets have contributed Rs 12.40 crore so far.

Telugu version leads the collections

Among the two language versions, the Telugu release continued to drive most of the revenue on Day 6. The Telugu version collected Rs 1.05 crore net from 2,082 shows, registering 18 per cent occupancy.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version contributed Rs 50 lakh net from 2,103 shows, with 9 per cent occupancy recorded during the day.

About the film

At its core, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is a revenge-driven drama centred on Hari, a convicted murderer played by Adivi. After escaping from prison, Hari sets out to settle scores with his former lover Juliet, portrayed by Mrunal Thakur, whom he believes betrayed him.

His plan involves framing her during a high-stakes hospital heist. However, as the story unfolds, a series of unexpected twists begin to reshape the narrative, adding layers to the film’s revenge saga.

The film, directed by Shaneil Deo, is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 to 100 crore. It also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, and Sunil Varma.