Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 5: Adivi Sesh's Film Sees Slight Jump But Overall Numbers Remain Underwhelming

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action drama, Dacoit, witnessed a minor jump in collections on its first Tuesday (April 14), but the overall box office performance continues to remain modest. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 3 crore in India on Day 5 across approximately 4,250 shows. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 25.50 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 29.69 crore so far.

Overseas markets added Rs 75 lakh on Day 5, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 12 crore. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 41.69 crore.

Day-wise Box Office Collection (India)

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 6.55 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 6.85 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 6.40 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 2.70 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 3 crore

After posting a moderate opening weekend, the film saw a noticeable drop in collections at the start of the weekday run. Tuesday’s slight improvement has offered some relief, but the numbers remain far from impressive for a film mounted on a reported Rs 80-100 crore budget.

Despite generating curiosity ahead of its release, the film has struggled to attract strong footfall in theatres. Mixed reviews from critics and audiences appear to have impacted its momentum. While some viewers praised the film’s emotional moments and screenplay, others criticised its weak storyline and the performances of the lead characters.

About the film

Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, the action-packed love story revolves around a revenge-driven convict. In the film, Adivi plays an angry prisoner who seeks revenge against his former girlfriend, portrayed by Mrunal, after she betrays him. As he plans to trap her, the plot evolves into a layered emotional story exploring love, betrayal and redemption.

The film also features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, and Sunil Varma in key roles.

A review by The Free Press Journal gave the film two stars and noted, "As if the lack of film’s publicity was not enough of an uphill challenge to gather audiences, the film’s overall story with endless plots and subplots might make the film even more challenging to survive at the box office."

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the film’s post-theatrical streaming rights. The Telugu version is expected to premiere on the platform about four weeks after its theatrical run, while the Hindi version may arrive around six weeks later.