Dacoit Box Office Report Day 4: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Film Fails Monday Test, Earns ₹2.70 Crore

The action drama Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, witnessed a noticeable slowdown at the box office on its first Monday (April 13). After a moderate start over the opening weekend, the film struggled to maintain momentum as weekday numbers dipped.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2.70 crore in India on Day 4 across around 4,345 shows, indicating that the film could not pass the crucial Monday test. With this, the movie’s four-day net collection in India has reached Rs 22.50 crore, while the gross domestic total stands at Rs 26.24 crore.

The film has also collected Rs 12.25 crore from overseas markets, taking the worldwide total to Rs 38.49 crore.

The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 19.56 per cent on Monday, with the highest turnout reported in Warangal, where occupancy touched around 34 per cent.

Despite generating some curiosity before release, the film has struggled to draw audiences to theatres due to mixed responses from viewers and critics. While some viewers appreciated the film’s screenplay and emotional elements, others criticised its weak storyline and the lead performance.

Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs 80 to 100 crore.

About Dacoit

Directed by debutant filmmaker Shaneil Deo, the action-packed love story revolves around a convict driven by revenge. In the film, Adivi Sesh plays an angry prisoner who seeks revenge against his former girlfriend, portrayed by Mrunal, after she betrays him. As he plans to trap her, the narrative gradually evolves into a complex emotional tale exploring themes of love, betrayal, and redemption.

Apart from Sesh and Thakur, the film also features a strong supporting cast including Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Zayn Marie Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, and Sunil Varma in key roles.

A review by The Free Press Journal gave the film two stars and noted, "As if the lack of film’s publicity was not enough of an uphill challenge to gather audiences, the film’s overall story with endless plots and subplots might make the film even more challenging to survive at the box office."

Social media reactions have also been divided, with several users on X sharing mixed opinions about the film. Negative responses from a section of viewers appear to have impacted the movie’s box office performance.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film. The Telugu version is expected to arrive on the platform around four weeks after its theatrical run, while the Hindi version may premiere on OTT approximately six weeks later.