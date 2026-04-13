Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Dacoit Box Office Collection | YouTube

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit was released on Friday. The movie received mostly negative reviews from critics, and it took an average opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 6.55 crore (Telugu and Hindi). The movie clearly needed to show a huge jump over the weekend, but that didn't happen.

According to Sacnilk, on Saturday, it earned Rs. 6.85 crore, and on Sunday, it collected Rs. 6.40 crore, taking the three-day total to Rs. 19.80 crore, which is strictly an average number. Now, all eyes are on Monday's collection.

As per early estimates, we can expect Dacoit to show a drop on its fourth day and collect around Rs. 2-2.50 crore, taking the four-day total to Rs. 21-22 crore.

Dacoit Worldwide Gross Collection

When it comes to the worldwide gross collection, the film in three days has collected Rs. 34.77 crore, which is also not a great number. So, let's wait and watch how the film will perform at the box office in the coming days.

Dacoit Budget

Dacoit is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 80-100 crore. So, a weekend collection of Rs. 19.80 crore is very disappointing. For now, we can expect that by the end of its first week, the movie might collect around Rs. 27-28 crore net at the box office in India.

Dacoit Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "As if the lack of film’s publicity was not enough of an uphill challenge to gather audiences, the film’s overall story with endless plots and subplots might make the film even more challenging to survive at the box office."

Even the movie has failed to impress the audience, as the X reviews were also quite mixed. The negative reviews have surely affected the film's box office collection.