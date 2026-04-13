Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 3: Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur's Film Sees Slight Drop On First Sunday, Earns ₹6.40 Crore

Dacoit Box Office Collection |

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit, which released theatrically on 10 April, opened to negative reviews from netizens and registered a decent start at the box office; however, despite expectations of momentum over the first weekend, the film showed barely any growth on its third day, even on its first Sunday.

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 3

As per the latest report from Sacnilk, Dacoit earned Rs 6.40 crore on Day 3, with Rs 1.60 crore from Hindi and Rs 4.80 crore from Telugu. On Day 3, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 6.40 crore across 4,588 shows. This takes the total India gross collection to Rs 23.12 crore and the total India net collection to Rs 19.80 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 2.25 crore on Day 3, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 11.65 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 34.77 crore so far.