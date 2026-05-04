Dacoit: A Love Story OTT Release Date - Everything You Need To Know About Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur & Anurag Kashyap's Film

Dacoit: A Love Story |

Dacoit: A Love Story is one of the most anticipated upcoming films starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit: A Love Story revolves around two former lovers who find themselves on opposite sides of a dangerous mission. As emotions clash with ambition, the story explores love, betrayal, and redemption set against a rugged and high-stakes backdrop. The film was released in theatres on April 10, 2026, and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Dacoit: A Love Story - OTT streaming details

Dacoit: A Love Story is an action romantic drama film which is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will be released on May 8, 2026. The screenplay of the film is done by Adivi Sesh, Shaneil Deo, and Kaarthikeya Kalakota. It is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang under the banner of Annapurna Studios, S. S. Creations, and Suniel Narang Production.

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Dacoit: A Love Story storyline

The action-thriller is set against the backdrop of the pandemic and follows Haridas, played by Adivi Sesh, a man framed for murder after his lover, Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur), allegedly betrays him. The whole incident leads to his imprisonment. After a prison break, Hari returns for revenge, but he gets involved in a high-stakes heist which connects his past relationship with a wider criminal chain of events. What happens when he meets his lover Saraswati again?

Cast and characters

The film features Adivi Sesh as Haridas, Mrunal Thakur as Saraswati, Anurag Kashyap as CI Rambabu, Sunil as Sub-Inspector Prasad, Prakash Raj as Solomon Reddy, Atul Kulkarni as Ishaaq Bhai, Zayn Marie Khan as SI S. Janaki, Jhansi as Shanti, Saraswati's friend, Sunaina as Manga, hospital worker, and Anam Kaur as Chinni, Saraswati and Bhaskar’s daughter, among others.

Dacoit: A Love Story FAQs

When and where to watch Dacoit: A Love Story?

Dacoit: A Love Story is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from May 8, 2026.

When was Dacoit: A Love Story released in theatres?

The film was released in theatres on April 10, 2026.

Dacoit: A Love Story is based on themes of?

Dacoit: A Love Story is based on themes of intense love, profound betrayal, and revenge.