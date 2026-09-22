Daayra Box Office Collection Day 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Sees Major Dip On First Monday, Collects ₹45 Lakh

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, appears to be facing a challenging run at the box office despite its acclaimed cast and powerful storyline. Released theatrically on September 18, the film has witnessed a noticeable decline in collections, with its first Monday, Day 4, recording a sharp drop.

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Daayra collected an estimated Rs 45 lakh net in India on Day 4 from 1,562 shows. This marks a significant 74.3% drop compared with its Day 3 collection of Rs 1.75 crore. The film’s total India net collection now stands at approximately Rs 4.95 crore, while its India gross collection has reached around Rs 5.93 crore.

In overseas markets, Daayra earned an estimated Rs 25 lakh on Day 4, taking its overseas gross collection to approximately Rs 1.75 crore. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross collection currently stands at around Rs 7.68 crore.

Daayra Budget

Reports have put Daayra’s budget at around Rs 55 crore, although there is no official confirmation of this figure from the makers. If the reported budget is accurate, the current box office performance would be considered weak.

The Day 4 numbers indicate that Daayra is struggling to maintain momentum after its opening weekend. A 74.3% decline on the first Monday is a substantial drop, particularly for a film that needs sustained theatrical business to recover its reported production cost.

Daayra Movie Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Daayra 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Overall, Daayra is undoubtedly one of the best works of Meghna Gulzar. The film deals with a sensitive topic maturely. It stays in its 'daayra', never goes overboard, and leaves us with a lot of questions. So, do watch it in a theatre near you because it is a must-watch! P.S. This film will start a lot of discussions on social media."