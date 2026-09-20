Daayra Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Crime Thriller Shows 60% Jump, Collects ₹1.60 Crore

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s crime thriller Daayra hit theatres on Friday, September 18, but the film had a disappointing start at the box office. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also faced competition from Kareena’s brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe, which released on the same day.

Daayra Box Office Day 2

However, Daayra witnessed a slight improvement in its box office performance on Day 2. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.60 crore net in India on Saturday, marking a 60% jump from its Rs 1 crore collection on the opening day. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 2.60 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 3.10 crore.

Daayra Budget

While the 60% growth from Day 1 is a positive sign, the overall numbers remain low when compared with the film’s reported production budget of around Rs 55 crore. At the end of two days, Daayra has recovered only a small fraction of its reported making cost, indicating that the film still has a substantial distance to cover at the box office.

With Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran leading the cast and Meghna Gulzar at the helm, the film will need sustained growth in the coming days to improve its theatrical run.

Daayra Movie Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Daayra 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Overall, Daayra is undoubtedly one of the best works of Meghna Gulzar. The film deals with a sensitive topic maturely. It stays in its 'daayra', never goes overboard, and leaves us with a lot of questions. So, do watch it in a theatre near you because it is a must-watch! P.S. This film will start a lot of discussions on social media."