Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Gets Disappointing Opening At ₹90 Lakh

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s crime thriller Daayra opened in theatres on Friday, September 18. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film received mixed reviews, with some viewers calling it “hard-hitting and emotionally gripping,” while others criticised its pacing and felt that the narrative was stretched. The film also faced competition at the box office from Vibe, which was directed, written, produced and acted in by Kareena’s brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu.

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1

Despite its strong cast and Meghna Gulzar’s direction, Daayra recorded a rather disappointing opening on Day 1. According to Sacnilk, the film collected a Rs 90 lakh net in India across 2,283 shows on its opening day. Its India gross collection stood at approximately Rs 1.08 crore, while the total India net collection remained at Rs 90 lakh.

Daayra Budget

With the film's reported production and making budget of around Rs 55 crore, it has recovered only a small fraction of its reported budget through its opening-day theatrical earnings.

What Is Daayra About?

Daayra tells the story of the rape and murder of a young woman, after which DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his team kill the four accused in a police encounter. DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is then assigned to investigate the encounter, setting up a tense police procedural that explores questions of justice, accountability, and morality. The film contrasts Ajooni’s strict adherence to legal procedure with Raman’s belief that relying on a slow judicial system fails victims.

Daayra Movie Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Daayra 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Overall, Daayra is undoubtedly one of the best works of Meghna Gulzar. The film deals with a sensitive topic maturely. It stays in its 'daayra', never goes overboard, and leaves us with a lot of questions. So, do watch it in a theatre near you because it is a must-watch! P.S. This film will start a lot of discussions on social media."