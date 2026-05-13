Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 5: Neetu Kapoor-Starrer Stays Flat On Tuesday, Earns ₹50 Lakh

Daadi Ki Shaadi failed to show growth at the box office during the weekdays. After witnessing a decent jump over its opening weekend, the film’s collections have now remained flat for two consecutive days.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs 50 lakh net on Day 5 (first Tuesday) across 1,492 shows in India. Interestingly, the Tuesday earnings remained unchanged from Monday’s collection of Rs 50 lakh net. With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 4.45 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 5.31 crore.

Here’s a look at the day-wise box office performance of the film:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 60 lakh

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 1.15 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 1.70 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 50 lakh

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 50 lakh

The film showed some momentum during the weekend, especially on Sunday, but the sharp drop on Monday and stagnant Tuesday numbers indicate that the movie is struggling to maintain audience interest in theatres.

While the makers have not officially disclosed the budget of the film, several reports suggest that it has been mounted on a budget ranging between Rs 25 crore and Rs 45 crore. Even if the lower estimate of Rs 25 crore is considered, the current box office performance is far below expectations. The film now needs a miraculous turnaround during the coming days to improve its theatrical run.

Adding to its challenge is the limited box office window, as multiple new releases are set to hit cinemas this Friday, which could further impact its screen count and collections.

Directed by Ashish R Mohan, Daadi Ki Shaadi features Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in key roles.

The film revolves around a lonely yet spirited grandmother whose decision to get married creates chaos within her family and affects her granddaughter’s wedding preparations.

The movie has received mixed reviews from critics. Reviewing the film, The Free Press Journal gave it 2 stars and wrote, “Overall, Daadi Ki Shaadi had a decent concept, and it could have been a good film. But the weak screenplay and narration are the villains here. So, it is a wedding that we would recommend you skip!”