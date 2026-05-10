Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 2: Neetu Kapoor & Kapil Sharma Starrer Sees 91% Jump After Weak Opening, Earns ₹1.15 Crore

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Daadi Ki Shaadi, which released on Friday, May 8, stars Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni marking her acting debut; the film received mixed audience reactions and had a slow start at the box office, failing to cross Rs 1 crore on its opening day, but on day 2 it witnessed a notable jump in collections, showing improved audience turnout and recovering momentum with better earnings.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Daadi Ki Shaadi box office report by Sacnilk, the film registered a strong 91.7% jump on Day 2 (first Saturday), earning Rs 1.15 crore India nett across 1,771 shows. This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 2.10 crore and total India nett collection to Rs 1.75 crore so far.

About Daadi Ki Shaadi

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the film also stars Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, Teju Kolhapure, and Deepak Dutta in key roles.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Story

Daadi Ki Shaadi revolves around the theme of second chances and relationships, where Vimla Ahuja (Neetu Kapoor), a woman living alone in Shimla, announces on social media that she is ready to give love another chance, triggering chaos in Delhi; this development coincides with her granddaughter’s engagement to Tony Kalra (Kapil Sharma), played by Sadia Khateeb, leading to generational conflicts, emotional upheavals, and dramatic family meltdowns.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Daadi Ki Shaadi 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Daadi Ki Shaadi had a decent concept, and it could have been a good film. But the weak screenplay and narration are the villains here. So, it is a wedding that we would recommend you skip!"

Daadi Ki Shaadi marked the acting debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and the audience has been looking forward to her performance in the film. While talking about Riddhima, our reviewer wrote, "Riddhima looks stunning in the film and has a good screen presence, but when it comes to acting, she needs to work on her expressions and dialogue delivery."