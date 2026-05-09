Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 1: Neetu Kapoor & Kapil Sharma's Film Opens To Disappointing Start, Mints Just ₹60 Lakh

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma's new film Daadi Ki Shaadi, which also marks Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's acting debut, released on Friday (May 8). Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the film also stars Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, Teju Kolhapure, and Deepak Dutta in key roles. Despite a mixed critical reception and weak pre-release buzz, Daadi Ki Shaadi opened to a disappointing start at the box office.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Daadi Ki Shaadi managed to earn just Rs 60 lakh across 1,789 shows, failing to cross the Rs 1 crore mark on its opening day at the box office. This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 72 lakh, while the net collection stands at Rs 60 lakh so far.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Budget

Daadi Ki Shaadi's budget has not been officially confirmed by the makers yet. However, industry reports suggest that the film has been produced on an estimated budget of around Rs 20-25 crore.

Given this mid-range budget, the film’s opening day performance is being viewed as underwhelming, especially when compared to expectations typically associated with projects of this scale and cast.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Daadi Ki Shaadi 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Daadi Ki Shaadi had a decent concept, and it could have been a good film. But the weak screenplay and narration are the villains here. So, it is a wedding that we would recommend you skip!"

Daadi Ki Shaadi marked the acting debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and the audience has been looking forward to her performance in the film. While talking about Riddhima, our reviewer wrote, "Riddhima looks stunning in the film and has a good screen presence, but when it comes to acting, she needs to work on her expressions and dialogue delivery."