'Cylinder Nahi Mil Rahe': Dipika Kakar's Sister-In-Law Saba Ibrahim Temporarily Closes Mumbai Restaurant Amid LPG Shortage & Structural Issues

Shoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Ibrahim Temporarily Closes Mumbai Restaurant Amid LPG Shortage |

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister, Saba Ibrahim, who is also television actress Dipika Kakar’s sister-in-law, recently revealed in her latest vlog that she is temporarily shutting down her Mumbai restaurant. Along with her husband, Khalid Niyaz, she shared that the decision was taken due to an LPG shortage. However, that’s not the whole story, there’s more to it. Let’s take a closer look below.

"Pehli baat to cylinder nahi mil rahe hain, bhot kam mil rahe hain," said Saba's husband Niyaz in the vlog. The couple also revealed that their restaurant is facing a structural issue. Speaking about the interiors, Saba explained that the designer mounted plywood panels onto the walls, which created gaps between the ply and the wall. These spaces have reportedly led to a rat problem. To prevent further damage, they have decided to shut the restaurant for 15–20 days. This temporary closure comes amid both the LPG shortage and the structural concerns.

Saba further addressed that they are not getting a cylinder. "Sabke sath ho raha hai, hamare aas paas ke restaurant bhi 2-3 din se band hai," said Saba.

Talking about the structural re-planning, the couple further mentioned that there will be significant changes in the interior design of their restaurant. However, Saba and Niyaz assured that people coming from far away will still be served, with chairs and tables placed outside the restaurant.

Saba and Niyaz’s Khushamadeed restaurant is situated in Mira Road East, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The couple opened the restaurant in early 2024, and its grand opening was featured on their YouTube channel. As of now, Khushamadeed has been closed for around 15–20 days. However, they noted that the closure period might be extended depending on the availability of LPG cylinders and the progress of their interior renovations. Let us further wait for the announcement of Khushamadeed's re-opening ahead.