Curtains come down on 26th Kolkata Film Festival (KIFF)

“We have been receiving a lot of messages and phone calls from across the country and also abroad. Everyone wanted to know how things would turn out since we are the only ones who have gone ahead with the festival. We did not want to do anything online because we believe people are tired of staying at home and we want them to come out but of course with all precautions in place. I am really thankful to everyone in my team who worked so hard to make this happen,” said director Raj Chakraborty, one of the organisers.

The crowd, however, did soak it all in. Though most people wore masks and carried sanitisers, it was quite difficult to maintain an arm’s distance on Nandan complex in Kolkata. In fact, the organisers too were surprised with crowd turnout at the festival.