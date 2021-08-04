Culture Cinema 2021 film festival celebrates cultural diversity

Every country has a unique culture, and culture binds people together. In a bid to celebrate these cultures via cinema, Praveen Nagda, Festival Director of Culture Cinema 2021, came up with a unique concept-based film festival called Culture Cinema 2021. Movies like Kanda Bode (Don’t Get Whipped), directed by Fekad Kiros from Africa, Sindhustan directed by Sapna Bhavnani from India, I am a black sculptor directed by Robin van Erven Dorens from the Netherlands, and Cumbia Around The World directed by Pablo Ignacio Coronel, won top honours at the fest. You can watch the virtual edition till August 16, at CultureCinema.MovieSaints.com.

“We organized this unique film festival, Culture Cinema 2021 with the aim to celebrate world cultures via cinema. Every country has its own, unique culture and culture always binds people together. Having a platform that allows film-makers an opportunity of storytelling about their diverse cultural aspects to the world is wonderful. We want to explore the potential of culture to bring prosperity, development, and peaceful co-existence using cinema as a medium. Cinema has always been a great medium of expression, and this festival aims to become a preferred platform to explore world cultures through cinema,” Nagda says.

Culture Cinema 2021 had a great Jury mix of well renowned filmmakers, directors, writers, and cinema educators from across the globe. Jury members included well known names like Archana Kelkar Deshmukh, Jitendra Mishra, Monarose Sheila Pereira, Ramesh Tekwani, Ritesh Taksande, Vinod Ganatra, and Vedakumar Manikonda from India; and Gabriele Brennen from France, and Theodora Malliarou from Greece.

The festival is supported by UNESCO New Delhi Office, JLF Litfest and CIFEJ apart from other festival partners.