Cross OTT Release Date: Everything About, Cast & Streaming Platform

Cross OTT Release Date | Trailer

Cross is a crime-thriller series starring Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross and Isaiah Mustafa as Detective John Sampson in the lead roles. The series is an adaptation of the Alex Cross novel series, written by James Patterson. It is premiering on OTT.

Where to watch Cross?

The eight-episodic series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. All episodes will be released on the same day. In the series, Aldis portrays the detective and forensic psychologist.

Plot

The series follows story of Alex Cross, a homicide detective from Washington, DC who is actively working on a murder of an activist. His life is turned upside down when his wife, Maria, is murdered by a serial killer tied to his traumatic past. Alex along with his partner, Sampson, embark on a journey to uncover the truth. What unfolds next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Cross

The series features Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, Isaiah Mustafa as Detective John Sampson, Sharon Taylor as Lieutenant Oracene Massey, Juanita Jennings as Regina Cross, Melody Hurd as Janelle Cross, Sharon Taylor as Lieutenant Oracene Massey, Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross, Jennifer Wigmore as Chief Anderson, Alona Tal as Kayla Craig, Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey, and Eloise Mumford as Shannon Witmer, among others.

Cross is created by Ben Watkins and Chris Agoston has produced the series with Aldis Hodge under James Patterson Entertainment, Blue Monday Productions, Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Televisons and CBS Studios.