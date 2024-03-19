Crooks OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Crooks, starring Frederick Lau in the lead role, is an upcoming German original crime drama. The series is based on a bone-chilling heist that takes place in Berlin. The show will be released digitally in April 2024.

Where to watch Crooks

The show reveals Charly (Frederick Lau), a former thief, who gets into trouble when his past catches up with him and ruins his peaceful life in Berlin. The Netflix series will be released on April 4, 2024.

Plot

The plot focuses on Charly, who tries to steal every expensive and rare thing. The trailer reveals Charly in action form. It also gives a glimpse of Charly's character, a Serbian gang, a Vienna pimp, the Marseille mafia, who tries to steal priceless coins. He tries every possible way to get the coin to save his family.

The trailer also shows gangs separately planning to steal the coin by using different and adventurous strategies.

Cast

The series is packed with action sequences and lots of bloodshed. Fans of the action-thriller genre are excited and curiously looking forward to watching the new Netflix series.

The series features Christoph Krutzler, Frederick Lau, Svenja Jung, Nicolas Wanczycki, Kida Khodr Ramadan, Jan Georg Schütte, Branko Samarovsk, Klara Mucci, Brigitte Kren, and Karl Welunschek, among others.

Crooks has been produced by Viola Films with Laurent Paul and Simone Gandolfo.

All about Crooks

Crooks narrates the life of Charly, who lives a peaceful life with his family in Berlin, but soon, his dark past catches up with him. The life of his family is threatened by someone from his past life. They forced him to get involved in a heist gang and steal valuable items.