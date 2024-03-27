Crew Advanced Booking: Costliest Ticket Of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's Film Costs THIS Whopping Amount

The upcoming comic caper Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, is all set to release in cinemas on March 29 and the advanced booking for the film's ticket has already begun. And with a little research, we have now found out that the cost of the costliest ticket for the film in Mumbai.

According to the official website of Book My Show, the highest priced ticket for Crew costs a whopping Rs 1,150, and it is almost sold out. It is for the 9:30 pm show at the posh INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall, Worli.

Counting in the taxes and booking fee, the ticket price goes up to Rs 1,220. Plus, if you add on a basic beverage and popcorn for the theatre experience, the bill mounts up to Rs 2,070.

Besides Kareena, Tabu and Kriti, Crew also stars Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The film has been directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor. The trailer of the film was dropped by the makers a few days ago, and it was met with a positive response from the audience.

Excited about Crew, Kareena stated, "I feel this film is an all female-led heist comedy in the Ocean's Eight, Ocean's Eleven space. You've always seen the men do it but now I think we're ready for a female heist comedy which I believe Crew is."

Kriti too stated that there is a notion about how women cannot pull off comic roles. She also added, "We mostly get to work with men. It was very refreshing to work with women, who are so talented and who I have admired for years. "