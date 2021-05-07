Covid-19 lockdown edition: From Ramayan to RadhaKrishn... mythological drama takes over small screen

This is something actress Madirakshi Mundle observes. She plays Devi Parvati in "Vighnaharta Ganesh". "I feel fortunate to have essayed Goddesses on the TV screen. Sita, Lakshmi and Parvati are all Goddesses in our epics whose stories of virtue, ennobling qualities, benevolence and deep intrinsic strength we have grown up with and have a deep reverence for. They are often very commonly invoked as role models. People are attached to them and they are deeply integral to our culture and mythology. So, the audience's feelings towards them are of paramount importance when I essay such a role. People have a certain image they attach with such a character, in their minds," says Madirakshi.

For Tarun Khanna, who plays Hanuman in "Radhakrishn", the challenge about mythological portrayals is more universal. "Mythological shows are tough physically and a person has to be very good at Hindi," he says.

Here are some of the mythological shows that are currently a rage on the tube:

Ramayan

The popularity of late Ramanand Sagar's tele-epic continues to grow with time. While the show broke several records upon re-release on Doordarshan during last year's lockdown, it has been brought back on Star Bharat this year. The show stars Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Mahabharat

This 2013 series stars Saurabh Jain as Lord Krishna, Pooja Sharma as Draupadi, Sayantani Ghosh as Satyavati, and Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun. The show also stars Arpit Ranka as Duryodhana, Praneet Bhatt as Shakuni and Puneet Issar plays the role of Parshurama.

Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi