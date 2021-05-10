Covid-19 effect: Regional cinema gets a new lease of life on OTT platforms amid the lockdown

The word ‘positive’ has gained a new scary meaning in the present era, thanks to Covid. However, the one ‘positive’, bringing in some encouraging news, is the extremely encouraging response of pan-India viewers to the regional language movies, now easily available on the OTT platforms.

As a fact, the Indian cinema made in regional languages never enjoyed a wide acceptance all over the country because of various reasons, including many misconceptions. Thankfully, the ‘lockdown era’ finally triggered the much-awaited breakthrough bridging the gap. The lack of variety and repetitive nature of Hindi movies also forced the locked-up souls to dive into the world of regional cinema out of compulsion. And when they did, they discovered the surprise of their life, both in terms of quality and subjects, beyond expectations.

Having said that, many still are unaware or hesitant to explore this new world of cinema because of their misguided assumptions or fear of the one-inch barrier of English subtitles. To convince them further, here is a brief description of the novel plots of a few crime-thrillers selected from Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil movies, truly capable of changing their entire perception of our Indian cinema.

Title: Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019/Telugu)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video