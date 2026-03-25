'Could Not Sleep For 3 Nights': Udaybir Sandhu Aka Pinda Opens Up About His Intense Bathroom Scene With Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 Actor Didn’t Sleep For 3 Nights For Scene | Photo Via Instagram

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has been breaking box-office records since its March 19 release. While the entire cast has delivered strong performances, the supporting actors have also been lauded for their impactful roles, including Udaybir Sandhu, who played Gurbaaz Singh aka Pinda, the childhood friend of Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

The interval scene between Hamza and Pinda, one of the most intense bathroom sequences in the film, has everyone talking on social media. His dialogue, "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?", left the audience shocked as he initially pretends not to recognise Hamza due to his drastic transformation. The tension peaks when it is revealed that Pinda has discovered Hamza's true identity as an Indian spy operating in Pakistan.

Udaybir Sandhu On Bathroom Intense Scene

Recently, in an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, he spoke about the bathroom scene, sharing that the first compliment he received was from director Aditya Dhar right after filming it. He added that they had already shot the airport and car scenes, which were relatively normal, but the bathroom sequence was the most important scene of the film as well as for his character Pinda.

He added, "After that, I asked Aditya sir, 'Was it okay?' We were still doing the action bit then. He said, 'You don’t know what you have done'."

Udaybir Sandhu Says He Didn’t Sleep For 3 Nights

Further, Udaybir revealed that he did not sleep for three nights as the scene was shot over three days, and he struggled to sleep after each day of filming.

'I Was Just Just Nervous'

"The first night, I was just nervous that we have an important scene the next day, plus it kind of worked for the character as well. He is a drug user and we had to show him a little zoned out. But after that, I just couldn’t sleep for the next two nights," the actor added.

Who Is Udaybir Sandhu?

Udaybir is a national-level hockey player from Punjab who made his acting debut in the 2018 film Gold, where he played Devang Chaturvedi alongside Akshay Kumar.

The actor later featured in Amar Singh Chamkila and collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill on Ikk Kudi, marking his debut in Punjabi cinema.