'Copy Cats, Looks Bad': Nora Fatehi, Honey Singh's Body Roll Accused Of Copying Love, Death+Robots Episode Jibaro; Actress REACTS

The newly released music video of Body Roll, featuring Nora Fatehi and Honey Singh, has become the centre of an online debate after several viewers pointed out striking similarities with ‘Jibaro’, a popular episode from Love, Death + Robots.

Released on YouTube a couple of days back, the song has already crossed 2 million views and generated buzz on social media. While many praised Nora’s performance and the video’s visuals, others accused the makers of heavily borrowing from the Netflix animated anthology series.

The video begins with a man dressed in medieval-style clothing running through a forest before reaching a lake. As he drinks water, viewers notice his elaborate jewellery, tattoos and rugged appearance. Soon after, Nora emerges dramatically from the lake wearing golden attire, heavy jewellery and intricate headgear. The visuals then transition into a stylised dance sequence featuring the actor alongside backup dancers.

Soon after its release, social media users began comparing the visuals to ‘Jibaro’, the ninth episode from Season 3 of Love, Death + Robots, which premiered in 2022.

The episode followed a conquistador in the Amazon jungle encountering a mysterious siren-like entity covered in gold jewellery who emerges from a lake. Many viewers felt the costumes, aesthetic and visual setup in Body Roll looked too similar to ignore.

Several comments under the YouTube video highlighted the resemblance. “It's giving 'Jibaro' from Love, Death and Robots... But love the twist!!!,” one user commented. Another wrote, “The visuals are copied from Love, Death and Robots from Netflix.”

Some reactions were even stronger. “Copy cats can't create original,” read another comment reacting to the visuals.

The discussion intensified after content creator Filmy Sonia shared side-by-side comparisons from both videos on Instagram.

One Instagram user commented, "I just saw the teaser, and I felt like it isn't this Jibaro? And it sure was a full-fledged copy," while another wrote, "Calling something 'inspired' is hard to digest when Bollywood has a history of copying. It really makes me mad when original art is copied with no credits given. And to what extent can you be inspired so as to copy the whole sequence??"

At the same time, a section of social media users defended the song’s creative choices, saying the visuals appeared to be inspired by the animated episode rather than directly copied.

Reacting to the video, Nora commented, "Inspired and obsessed! Now we have a real life version."

Created by Tim Miller, Love, Death + Robots is an animated anthology series that explores themes of fantasy, technology, horror and science fiction through standalone stories. ‘Jibaro’, directed by Alberto Mielgo, received critical acclaim upon release and became one of the most talked-about episodes from the show’s third season.

As the debate continues online, Honey Singh has not responded to the comparisons surrounding Body Roll.