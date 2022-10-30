Cooking Up A Storm With Zahrah S Khan: 'If I wasn’t a singer, I would have been a chef'

Zahrah S Khan |

Zahrah S Khan, whose song Aafat from Liger became quite popular, follows a healthy diet. Her latest music video Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi released on October 29. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the singer shares her food fundas. Excerpts:

First thing I have in the morning: Three glasses of cucumber, mint and ginger water.

My diet preference: I’m neither vegetarian nor non vegetarian. I’m vegan! So I love vegan pizzas and vegan aloo keema.

For breakfast: I start with fruits then I have tofu bhurji with gluten-free bread, sometimes protein pancakes but my favourite is crispy hot idlis.

Around 11 I have: Coconut water or a fresh fruit juice.

My lunch is: Two bajre ki rotis, a small cup of rice, a simple dal and sabzi.

One thing which is a must with my meals: Fresh cucumbers with lemon and salt sprinkled over it.

My evening snack is: A mix of nuts and dates with dried cranberries and coconut sugar sprinkled on top.

For dinner I have: A salad, soup and my favourite grilled protein combinations like tofu broccoli peas or BBQ soya chaps or soya kebabs with a cup of rice.

My favourite desserts are: I avoid all artificial sugar. I keep a lot of gur at home and after my dinner, I like having a few pieces. On cheat days I opt for sugar-free desserts like vegan ice-creams or vegan cheesecakes and cookies.

To keep fit: Once I wake up after having water, I do stomach cardio for about 35 minutes. After that I have my fruits and breakfast. Towards the end of the day when I’m done with my work, I hit the gym again for some weight training. I work out five times a week. I also do Pilates on and off. I think it’s a great way to keep your bones strong. It also aids good movement and good health.

For health reasons: I avoid anything which is acidic or creates too much acid in the body like dairy products, meats and sugar.

I can cook: Almost everything. If I wasn’t in this line of work, I would have been a chef. My favourite dish is old fashioned pulao!

My favourite cook in my family: Everyone in my family cooks but my grandfather hands down was the best. He made the most delightful Kabuli pulao which he used to garnish with kishmish and badams.

My childhood memory of food: My nani’s carrot cake.

For a romantic meal I would: Like to go to a sea-facing place. A dinner on a private beach in The Maldives at night with live cooking, breeze and the sound of the ocean waves… it’s where peace meets romance.

My favourite restaurants in Mumbai and abroad are: I love going to my friend Simple’s restaurant, 1BHK in Mumbai. Abroad I love going to Paul’s as they have such lovely soups.

My favourite cuisines: Hands down Italian. Also, desi food.

My comfort food: Plain yellow dal chawal with zeera, green chilli and adrak ka tadka. I make it myself.

While travelling, the weirdest food I have had: Before I had turned vegan, I had gone to Europe and ordered lamb tartare. I didn’t know it’s raw meat. It was definitely weird!

My favourite drink and beverage: I love lychee lemongrass coolers. During the monsoons I enjoy Kashmiri chai, which is known as pink tea But I have it in almond milk.

One tip on food for readers: You must ensure that there is enough fibre in your meals; it helps you digest your food better. And try to have fruits during the first half of the day because they contain natural sugar which reduces the cravings of artificial sugar.

Mock meat aloo keema recipe

Ingredients:

250 gms soya granules

4 to 5 tablespoons oil

2 onions (finely chopped)

6 tomatoes (finely chopped)

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

4 green chilies (finely chopped)

3 large potatoes (cut in small cubes)

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 tablespoon cumin powder

Salt as per taste

Finely chopped coriander leaves

Method: Soak the soya granules in hot water for 3 to 4 minutes so that it gets soft. Drain out the water and keep aside. Heat oil in a heavy bottomed vessel. Add the tomatoes, onions, green chillies and ginger garlic paste and sauté on a low flame until everything is half cooked. Then add the soya granules and the potatoes and continue to sauté on a low flame, tossing at regular intervals so it cooks well from all ends. Sauté for a few minutes. Add red chilly powder, cumin seed powder and salt to taste. Mix it all well and let it cook for 10 minutes on a low flame or till oil separates. Add the freshly chopped coriander leaves and cook for 2 more minutes so the flavour comes in. Add 4 cups of water and cover the vessel and let it cook on a low flame till the water completely dries up. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with rotis.