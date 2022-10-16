Cooking Up A Storm With Terence Lewis: 'I can cook the best khichdi'

Terence Lewis |

Terence Lewis has a huge fan base thanks to his dancing skills and amiable nature. His diet, like his dance moves, is thoughtfully planned. The Free Press Journal caught up with the choreographer for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

My diet preference: Non-vegetarian.

My breakfast is: Bullet coffee (black coffee with 1 tsp coconut oil), ragi/green moong dosa or buckwheat pancake or egg bhurji made of three eggs or scrambled eggs.

My lunch is: Green salad with 100 grams chicken/paneer, microgreens, sprouts, pomegranate, broccoli, peanut and dressing.

A must with my meals: A cup of chaas or dahi.

In the evenings I snack on: Sweet potato or sukha bhel without sev.

My dinner is: Dal, sabzi, quinoa or rice, grilled chicken, papad and pickle.

My favourite desserts: I don’t have a sweet tooth but occasionally, I enjoy custard and jelly and seviyan kheer made with dates or a piece of chocolate.

My fitness regime: One hour stretch and meditation in the morning. Gymming for an hour five times a week, a brisk walk for 20 minutes and working on one body part per day for 40 minutes. I live in Bandra and have access to three gyms as their owners are my friends. I dance for an hour, three times a week.

My favourite restaurants: Asia Kitchen for Thai, Mainland China and China Gate for Chinese. For Indian fare I like Caravan Serai and Vrindavan. I love Tanjore for South Indian food. I also appreciate healthy kitchens like Farmers Café and Bombay Salad Café. Zima for Mediterranean cuisine. I also like Mizu and Izumi for Japanese food.

My comfort food is: Dal palak and crispy bhindi with chaas and pickle. I can have dal palak at any time.

Foods I consciously avoid: Salt and sugar should not be in excess. If it’s an oily meal, I will taste just a spoon of it.

My favourite beverages: Lassi, nimbu pani and coconut water.

In the summers: For breakfast, lunch and dinner a chilled watermelon juice with rock salt is something I love to have.

During monsoons: I enjoy having a lot of chai.

I am a fan of: Aloo and sweet potato. They are very important for me in my meals.

I can cook: The best khichdi.

My favourite cook in my family: My mom and my sisters because my mom has given them all her secret recipes!

My idea of a romantic meal: On a secluded beach, or a brunch picnic in natural surroundings.

My favourite recipe: Mangalorean fish curry.

Mangalorean Fish Curry Recipe

Representative pic of Mangalorean fish curry | Pic credit: Pinterest

Ingredients for marination:

2 medium sized pomfrets

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Ingredients to be ground into a paste:

8 to 10 whole dry red chillies (half Kashmiri and half spicy and as per taste)

1 -2 green chillies (or as per taste)

1 onion (chopped)

12 cloves garlic

1 piece ginger

8 to 10 whole peppercorns

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

1/4 teaspoon fenugreek (methi)seeds

1 lemon sized tamarind

Salt to taste

For tempering

1-2 tablespoon oil

10-12 curry leaves

Method: Clean and wash the fish. Marinate the fish with some salt and turmeric powder for 15 to 20 minutes.

Grind the dried red chillies along with green chillies, onions, garlic, ginger, peppercorns, cumin, fenugreek and coriander seeds. Grind it with little water into a thick, fine paste.

Soak tamarind in ¼ cup water. Extract the pulp and keep aside.

In a heavy bottom vessel add the ground masala paste, tamarind pulp and salt to taste. Mix well. Cook on a low flame. Add 1 cup water and bring to a boil.

Once it starts to simmer, add another cup of water. Continue to boil on a low flame. After a few minutes, add the marinated fish to the curry and cook for 7-8 minutes or till done.

For tempering:

Heat oil in a pan, add the curry leaves to it. Pour the tempering in the fish curry. Mix gently. Serve hot with rice.